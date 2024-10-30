Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Main Street Capital comprises 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Main Street Capital worth $21,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

