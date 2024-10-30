Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 33,905 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 221.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,905 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $3,861,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

