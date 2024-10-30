Ade LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ade LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.5% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 667.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.30. 372,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,539. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $89.70 and a one year high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

