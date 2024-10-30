Ade LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ade LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after buying an additional 388,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $624,749,000 after acquiring an additional 67,474 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.42.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $155.87. 11,006,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,158. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.