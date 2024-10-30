Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $360.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.23 and a twelve month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.