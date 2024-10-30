Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Grows Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $126.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

