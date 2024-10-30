Achain (ACT) Market Cap Achieves $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $2.05 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

