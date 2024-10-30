Acala Token Price Hits $0.0591 on Top Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $63.85 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

