Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.88 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.56, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Earnings History for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.