Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues Earnings Results

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.88 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.56, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.