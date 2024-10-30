Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.150-$3.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,992. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $87.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.