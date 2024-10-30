abrdn plc Sells 361,305 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 361,305 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of Comcast worth $88,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

