abrdn plc Purchases 396,475 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,201 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,475 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $57,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCX opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

