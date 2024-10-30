abrdn plc Purchases 214,384 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,384 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.23% of Ventas worth $61,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after buying an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $11,749,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 184,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -449.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,069 shares of company stock worth $4,923,389. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

