abrdn plc Buys 13,938 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

abrdn plc increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.42% of Quest Diagnostics worth $71,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $35,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $160.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.58.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

