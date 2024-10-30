abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

abrdn plc increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 105.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,819 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.28% of Williams-Sonoma worth $53,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,462,000 after buying an additional 214,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,833,000 after acquiring an additional 192,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,601,000 after purchasing an additional 173,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 536.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.0 %
WSM opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $174.26.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
