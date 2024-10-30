Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 178,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 179,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$7.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector and renewal energy sectors. It focuses on green energy, agriculture, renewable, natural resource, and natural resource related industries. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

See Also

