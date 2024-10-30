AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 65.6% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 97,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in AbbVie by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.39.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $334.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

