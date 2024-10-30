6,242 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Edge Financial Advisors LLC

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,068,000 after purchasing an additional 526,226 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,856. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.