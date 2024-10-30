6,126 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 425.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 193,889 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,363,000 after acquiring an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 70,597 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Clear Secure Stock Up 2.5 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $5,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $5,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,173,935 shares of company stock worth $36,826,532. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

