47,844 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
IJK opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
