3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.29 and last traded at $128.75. 531,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,919,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

3M Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

