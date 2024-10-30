2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.79, but opened at $32.90. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 2,313,160 shares traded.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

