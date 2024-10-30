24,907 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 40,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,673,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,036,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,216,559. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.55 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

