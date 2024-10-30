12,759 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVT. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 121,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Royce Value Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,066.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

RVT opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

