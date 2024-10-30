1,138 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. BlackRock comprises 0.7% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE BLK traded up $5.49 on Wednesday, hitting $988.66. 73,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $933.29 and a 200-day moving average of $847.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $604.41 and a 12 month high of $1,032.00. The company has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.31.
Insider Activity
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
