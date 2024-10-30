1,000 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.55.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $331.21 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $340.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

