Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZYME

Zymeworks Trading Up 2.4 %

Zymeworks stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 179.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.