Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.87 and last traded at $74.82, with a volume of 341322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 35,722 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,552,336.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,157.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 35,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,552,336.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,157.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,477 shares of company stock worth $12,842,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after buying an additional 2,579,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6,614.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 492,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,815,000 after buying an additional 478,769 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

