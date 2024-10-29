Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. 368,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $368.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.18. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

About Zhihu

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

