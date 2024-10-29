Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) received a C$3.25 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Zedcor Stock Performance

CVE ZDC traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.85. 541,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,648. The firm has a market cap of C$272.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.59. Zedcor has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Zedcor alerts:

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedcor had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of C$7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zedcor will post 0.0300123 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zedcor

About Zedcor

In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total transaction of C$238,987.50. Also, Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 33,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$58,332.75. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 47,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,477. Corporate insiders own 30.15% of the company's stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

Featured Articles

