Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) received a C$3.25 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.
Zedcor Stock Performance
CVE ZDC traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.85. 541,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,648. The firm has a market cap of C$272.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.59. Zedcor has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedcor had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of C$7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zedcor will post 0.0300123 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zedcor
Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.
