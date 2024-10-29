XRP (XRP) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XRP has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $29.92 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,068,281 coins and its circulating supply is 56,811,862,950 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is a highly efficient cryptocurrency built on the XRP Ledger, a decentralised blockchain designed to facilitate fast, affordable transactions across borders. Its primary use case is in bridging currencies for global payments, with additional applications in decentralised finance, tokenisation, and everyday transactions. Created by McCaleb, Britto, and Schwartz in 2012, XRP’s ecosystem continues to evolve, driven by a global community of developers and validators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

