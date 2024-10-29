XR Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

XR Securities LLC cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Newmont by 296.0% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 2,561,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Newmont by 262.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,096,905 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,773. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

