Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after buying an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.