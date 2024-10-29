Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

