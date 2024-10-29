Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,940 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March comprises 1.0% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMAR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of UMAR opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

