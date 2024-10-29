Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 34,175 Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFLR. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 136.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

