WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.57. Approximately 7,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $6,972,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

