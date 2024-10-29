Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Invests $4.61 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.1% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $253.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.