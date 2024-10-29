Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,213,100 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 15,718,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,404.4 days.

Westpac Banking Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEBNF opened at C$20.35 on Tuesday. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of C$13.04 and a 1 year high of C$23.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.81.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

