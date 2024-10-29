Westlake (WLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Westlake to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $133.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Westlake has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 100.96%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.92.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

