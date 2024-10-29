West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Raised by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $310.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

