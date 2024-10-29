Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Shares of ABBV opened at $189.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.