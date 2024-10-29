Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $714,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $801,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,822 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.