Welch Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $248.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $252.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

