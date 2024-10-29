Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 95.2% in October

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 48.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.