Vista Finance LLC Sells 400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vista Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after buying an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.45.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.46. 27,733,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,425,992. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.54. The stock has a market cap of $842.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

