Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 guidance at $0.05-0.07 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
