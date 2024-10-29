Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 guidance at $0.05-0.07 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,509.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $26,836.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,319 shares in the company, valued at $507,846.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,509.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,976 shares of company stock worth $720,562 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.