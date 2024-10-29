VF (NYSE:VFC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

VFC stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VF will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in VF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 240,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,088 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

