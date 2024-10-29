VerusCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $286.72 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $286.72 million and $70,413.17 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $3.69 or 0.00005091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.83 or 1.00057136 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,547.50 or 1.00044268 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,658,862 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,652,489.49883968. The last known price of VerusCoin is 3.64428045 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $32,412.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

