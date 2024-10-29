Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.40 and last traded at $113.25. Approximately 1,215,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,324,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $43,771,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

